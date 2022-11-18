Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New $228,000 Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 592.1% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 14,909 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,796,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at about $753,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,685,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $86.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $107.16.

