Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 214.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CCSI stock opened at 60.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 19.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 52.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is 50.46. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of 37.75 and a 52 week high of 65.68.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCSI. Citigroup began coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Friday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

