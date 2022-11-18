Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,222 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cryoport by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 799,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,919,000 after acquiring an additional 28,415 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 11.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 165,912 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 16,938 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 42.8% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 135,856 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cryoport from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cryoport currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.17.

Cryoport Price Performance

Cryoport Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $18.54 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 14.96 and a quick ratio of 14.35.

(Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.