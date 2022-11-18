Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,024 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 66.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 32.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 611.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

Owens Corning Price Performance

In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at $14,817,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $224,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,701 shares of company stock valued at $872,192. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OC opened at $89.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.30%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

