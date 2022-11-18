Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 28,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 2.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 9.3% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 316,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,188,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

PUMP stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.48 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $16.92.

In other ProPetro news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on ProPetro to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProPetro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

