Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Tiptree at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIPT. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Tiptree in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Tiptree in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tiptree during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tiptree by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tiptree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 34.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Randy Maultsby sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 17,113 shares in the company, valued at $189,440.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,732 shares of company stock worth $419,535. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tiptree Stock Up 0.5 %

Tiptree Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $13.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $474.55 million, a P/E ratio of -43.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32. Tiptree Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $15.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Tiptree’s payout ratio is -53.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Tiptree Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

Featured Stories

