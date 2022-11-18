Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,460 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the first quarter worth about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the first quarter worth $84,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the second quarter valued at $108,000.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 746.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hillman Solutions Profile

Several analysts have commented on HLMN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Hillman Solutions to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.