Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 659 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 65,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,158,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,667,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,732,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2,394.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 191,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,442,000 after buying an additional 183,590 shares during the period.

SPHD stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.07.

