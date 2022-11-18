Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 4,977.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 51.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 70.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TechTarget by 1,014.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in TechTarget by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $46.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average of $64.26. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $110.79.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of TechTarget from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on TechTarget to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.40.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

