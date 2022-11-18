Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RHP shares. TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

NYSE:RHP opened at $88.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.68 and a beta of 1.59. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $101.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.19 and a 200 day moving average of $84.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

