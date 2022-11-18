Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Capri by 624.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Capri Stock

CPRI stock opened at $53.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.96. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.24.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. Capri had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPRI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capri in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Capri to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

In related news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

