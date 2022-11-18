Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,145 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,191,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,093,000 after buying an additional 27,350 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,186,000 after acquiring an additional 180,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,365,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,850,000 after acquiring an additional 295,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,435 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 14.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 624,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,839,000 after purchasing an additional 80,890 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 1.7 %

SSD opened at $90.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $553.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

