Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,439 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,816,000 after acquiring an additional 851,812 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,171 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 79.5% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,672,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,044 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,872.8% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,614,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,586,000 after buying an additional 8,177,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,575,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

PTON stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $51.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.57.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 116.53% and a negative net margin of 83.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.