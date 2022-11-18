Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,549 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,597,000. Atlas FRM LLC increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 26.7% during the first quarter. Atlas FRM LLC now owns 2,180,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,566,000 after buying an additional 460,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sylvamo by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,014,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,879,000 after acquiring an additional 235,187 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 285,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 216,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 826.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 238,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 212,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLVM stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Sylvamo Co. has a one year low of $26.46 and a one year high of $53.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sylvamo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sylvamo in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

