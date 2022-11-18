Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,886 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,886 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alight were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIT. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alight during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alight by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Alight in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALIT opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84. Alight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Alight had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Alight’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALIT. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alight to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Alight to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alight in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,193,195 shares in the company, valued at $10,022,838. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alight news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,193,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,022,838. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

