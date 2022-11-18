Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes $306,000 Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Chewy by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,533,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,035,000 after buying an additional 3,864,834 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Chewy by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 856,909 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,622,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,977,000 after acquiring an additional 552,115 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Chewy by 26.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,047,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,368,000 after buying an additional 221,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth $7,151,000. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $1,238,397.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,988.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $475,324.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,421.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $1,238,397.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,988.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chewy Price Performance

CHWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Chewy from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wedbush decreased their target price on Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.05.

CHWY stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $75.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average of $35.63. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 85.74% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Further Reading

