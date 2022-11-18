Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GTLS. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 66.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 120,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,145,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $122.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 66.96 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.29 and a 52-week high of $242.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Chart Industries

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.79.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

