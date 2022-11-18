Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,145 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 52,624 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $68.77 on Friday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $73.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.83.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The firm had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Several brokerages have commented on MTDR. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

