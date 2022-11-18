Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Graco by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 122,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 1,097.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,607 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Graco by 12.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Graco during the second quarter valued at $1,915,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 65.8% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of GGG opened at $69.63 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.52 and its 200-day moving average is $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Graco Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

