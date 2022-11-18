Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Livent were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Livent by 2,902.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Livent during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Livent by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

Insider Activity at Livent

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,418.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares in the company, valued at $10,499,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,418.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Livent Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.41.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.01. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Livent

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.