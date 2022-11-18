Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,731 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Price Performance

Z stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $65.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.68. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on Z. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $295,916.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,029.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $295,916.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,029.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $195,414.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,290.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.