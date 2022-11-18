Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IIPR. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 1.2 %

IIPR stock opened at $112.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 24.10, a quick ratio of 24.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.26. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.47 and a 52 week high of $282.90.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 53.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

