Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Rollins Financial increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 18,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000.

BATS IYJ opened at $97.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.05. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

