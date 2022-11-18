Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Atlas were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATCO. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Atlas by 27.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,609,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,500 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas by 55.9% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,039,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,847,000 after purchasing an additional 731,493 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Atlas by 21.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,401,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,324,000 after purchasing an additional 426,791 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Atlas by 137.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 154,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 89,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlas by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 453,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 68,568 shares during the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlas alerts:

Atlas Price Performance

ATCO stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. Atlas Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20.

Atlas Announces Dividend

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Atlas had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATCO shares. B. Riley cut Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Atlas from $14.45 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Atlas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.