Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,627,000 after buying an additional 12,319 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Loews by 12.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 933,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,535,000 after buying an additional 102,700 shares during the period. St. James Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 0.6% in the second quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 648,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,446,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Loews by 34.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 644,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,768,000 after buying an additional 165,012 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 618,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,654,000 after buying an additional 27,575 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 47,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,919,791.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,526,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,760,546,087.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Loews Stock Up 0.7 %

Several brokerages recently commented on L. TheStreet downgraded shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $56.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.61. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.86. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $68.20.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

