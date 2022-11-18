Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EOS. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 23,640 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 220,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 20,758 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II alerts:

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EOS opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.25. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $24.81.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.1152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.