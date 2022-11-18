Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,681 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 9,163 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADT. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ADT during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ADT during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in ADT during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ADT by 40.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in ADT by 74.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,128 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on ADT in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

ADT Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE ADT opened at $8.98 on Friday. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -224.50 and a beta of 1.83.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The security and automation business reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. ADT had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -350.00%.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

