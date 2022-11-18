Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 412.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 117.6% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $22,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $41.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $22,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $41.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $973,854.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,888,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 611,508 shares of company stock worth $25,411,808 over the last three months. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roblox Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $32.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.54. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBLX. Citigroup increased their target price on Roblox to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Roblox from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Roblox from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.26.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.