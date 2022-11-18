Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $326,000 Stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.20% of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 50.1% during the first quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 106,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 35,475 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the first quarter worth about $85,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 148,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ AIRR opened at $46.17 on Friday. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 12-month low of $36.11 and a 12-month high of $47.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day moving average is $40.80.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.