Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,984,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,930,000 after purchasing an additional 268,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,782,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,914,000 after acquiring an additional 49,664 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,008,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,501,000 after acquiring an additional 26,535 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 901,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,227,000 after acquiring an additional 393,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 891,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,563,000 after acquiring an additional 47,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SF opened at $62.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.29. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $83.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SF. StockNews.com began coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

About Stifel Financial

(Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.