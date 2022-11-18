Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $349,000 Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Progressive by 92.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Progressive by 953.3% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total value of $3,179,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,033 shares in the company, valued at $41,846,416.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total transaction of $3,179,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 329,033 shares in the company, valued at $41,846,416.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,688 shares of company stock worth $13,069,239. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of PGR stock opened at $128.02 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.66 and a 52-week high of $131.00. The stock has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a PE ratio of 90.79, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGR. StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.54.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.