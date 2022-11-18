Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 48.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $40.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.28. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $37.28 and a 1 year high of $51.16.

