Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $377,000 Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth $72,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of CDW by 45.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CDW by 18.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $183.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.89. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.28%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

