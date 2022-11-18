Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $383,000 Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 56.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,407,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,233,000 after buying an additional 868,456 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.0% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,313,000 after purchasing an additional 723,042 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,175,168,000 after purchasing an additional 555,419 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 55.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,538,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,034,000 after buying an additional 549,004 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $173,147,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.73.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $289.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.23 and its 200 day moving average is $281.10. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $403.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

