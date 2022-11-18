Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $404,000 Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 68.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 203.0% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 30.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 55.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 11.8% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.11.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 1.0 %

Extra Space Storage Profile

NYSE EXR opened at $155.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.78 and a 52 week high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

