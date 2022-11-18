Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,939 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,133 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 23.4% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 11,732,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.7 %

PEAK stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average is $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Articles

