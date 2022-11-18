Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $424,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 103.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 13,256 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $253.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.46 and its 200 day moving average is $250.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $213.47 and a one year high of $327.81.

