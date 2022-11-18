Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $428,000 Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 11,840.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CHK stock opened at $99.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.74. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 37.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $3.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHK shares. Benchmark started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.