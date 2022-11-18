Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 409.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT stock opened at $137.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

