Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUSA. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter worth about $531,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

SUSA stock opened at $84.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.64 and a 200-day moving average of $83.88. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $73.86 and a 12-month high of $106.97.

