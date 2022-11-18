Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $340,000 in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 28.9% in the second quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 46,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 147.6% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,357,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,093,000 after purchasing an additional 809,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 259.1% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 39,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 24.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $373,000.

Shell Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE SHLX opened at $15.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.24. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $16.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shell Midstream Partners Profile

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHLX shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

