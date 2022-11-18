Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $352,000 in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,870 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Orange by 87.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,427,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,285 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 18.3% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,160,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 179,689 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 21.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,419,000 after acquiring an additional 158,538 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 31.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 655,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 156,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange in the second quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORAN stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.23. Orange S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $12.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Orange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORAN. StockNews.com lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Orange from €11.50 ($11.86) to €10.00 ($10.31) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Orange from €10.00 ($10.31) to €10.50 ($10.82) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

