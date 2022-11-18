Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $361,000 in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of The India Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of The India Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 15,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of The India Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in The India Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in The India Fund by 8.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFN opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92. The India Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $23.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 36.53%. This is a boost from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

