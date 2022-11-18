Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $380,000 in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,522 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 224,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PBR stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.089 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 64.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

PBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.60 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.26.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.