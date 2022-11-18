Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 46,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,890.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 481,406 shares of company stock worth $15,004,236. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

NYSE:MRO opened at $31.30 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

