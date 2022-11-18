Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,659 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 173.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in United Rentals by 202.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 184.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.55.

Shares of URI opened at $347.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $386.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $299.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.31.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

