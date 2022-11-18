Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 77.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Performance

BLOK opened at $16.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.53. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $59.28.

