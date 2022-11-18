Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 1,141.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 39.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,155 shares in the company, valued at $158,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,280.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,605 shares of company stock worth $1,010,805 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $28.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.23. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $80.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.59.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

