Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $338,000 Investment in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ PPC opened at $25.06 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Insider Transactions at Pilgrim’s Pride

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 33,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,138.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,825,970.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

(Get Rating)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.