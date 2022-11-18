Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $377,000 Investment in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Biotech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 982.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 413.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares during the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BBH opened at $165.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.26 and its 200-day moving average is $149.32. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $131.12 and a 12-month high of $200.77.

VanEck Biotech ETF Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

